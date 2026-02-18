Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS) & National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Critical Comparison

Star Fashion Culture (NASDAQ:STFS – Get Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Star Fashion Culture and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Fashion Culture N/A N/A N/A National CineMedia -6.39% -2.67% -1.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Fashion Culture 1 0 0 0 1.00 National CineMedia 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Star Fashion Culture and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 79.57%. Given National CineMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Star Fashion Culture.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Fashion Culture and National CineMedia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Fashion Culture $16.86 million 0.08 -$18.26 million N/A N/A National CineMedia $240.80 million 1.26 -$22.30 million ($0.15) -21.53

Star Fashion Culture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National CineMedia.

Risk and Volatility

Star Fashion Culture has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Star Fashion Culture on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Fashion Culture

Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited provides content marketing solutions services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers marketing campaign planning and execution services; offline advertising services; and online precision marketing services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. Star Fashion Culture Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Xingji ZhangPingting Limited.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

