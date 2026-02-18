Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.49 and traded as high as $23.86. Star Bulk Carriers shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 602,484 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp is a global shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of dry bulk commodities. The company owns and operates a diversified fleet of bulk carriers, including Handymax, Supramax, Panamax and Capesize vessels. Its ships are designed to carry a broad range of cargoes, such as iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite and phosphate, catering to industrial and agricultural customers worldwide.

The company’s vessels operate on major trade routes across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, connecting producers and consumers in Asia, Europe, North and South America.

