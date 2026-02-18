Spyglass Pharma (NASDAQ:SGP) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 3,690,000 Shares

Spyglass Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGP – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,690,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,966,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,463,024. The trade was a 162.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Spyglass Pharma Stock Performance

SGP opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. Spyglass Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Spyglass Pharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Spyglass Pharma

We are a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic eye conditions through long-acting, sustained drug delivery of approved medicines. Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients with chronic eye conditions by developing durable drug delivery solutions that can empower patients and surgeons with confidence in long-term disease control and vision preservation. Our lead product candidate, the Bimatoprost Drug Pad-IOL System (BIM-IOL System), comprising novel, proprietary drug pads attached to our intraocular lens (IOL), is designed to be implanted during routine cataract surgery to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients who have either open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension (OHT).

