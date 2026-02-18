Sprott (SII) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5260 per share and revenue of $69.1210 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Sprott Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:SII opened at $121.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $143.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10.

Institutional Trading of Sprott

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott by 9.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth $243,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Sprott by 104.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sprott in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sprott in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprott presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a Toronto‐based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange‐traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott’s product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long‐term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

