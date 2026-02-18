Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 22,953 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the January 15th total of 18,302 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGDJ. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $856,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $98.18 on Wednesday. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $7.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 575.0%.

The Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of small-cap gold mining firms. Stocks are weighted by price momentum for gold explorers and by revenue growth for gold developers. SGDJ was launched on Mar 31, 2015 and is managed by Sprott.

