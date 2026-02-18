Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Sold by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth about $768,915,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,889,000 after acquiring an additional 555,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,920,000 after purchasing an additional 460,115 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 505,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 345,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,131,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,937,000 after purchasing an additional 333,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Benchmark dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $706.42.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $462.69 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $405.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $2.00. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.