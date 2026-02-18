SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stock Holdings Decreased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,535 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,130,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 236.7% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,678,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,841,000 after purchasing an additional 942,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The stock has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

