Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Somnigroup International (NYSE:SGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Somnigroup International had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Somnigroup International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.000-3.400 EPS.

Shares of SGI stock opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Somnigroup International has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $98.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Somnigroup International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In other Somnigroup International news, Director Simon Dyer acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.40 per share, with a total value of $2,988,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,120. The trade was a 666.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Somnigroup International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Somnigroup International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Somnigroup International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Somnigroup International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Somnigroup International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed robust top-line growth and margin improvement: revenue rose ~54.7% to $1.87B and GAAP EPS of $0.72 matched consensus; operating income and adjusted EPS also improved — evidence of underlying business strength. Somnigroup International Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 results showed robust top-line growth and margin improvement: revenue rose ~54.7% to $1.87B and GAAP EPS of $0.72 matched consensus; operating income and adjusted EPS also improved — evidence of underlying business strength. Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly cash dividend by 13% to $0.17/share (payable Mar 19; record Mar 5), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning more capital to shareholders. Yield implied is ~0.8%. Somnigroup Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend

The board raised the quarterly cash dividend by 13% to $0.17/share (payable Mar 19; record Mar 5), signaling confidence in cash flow and returning more capital to shareholders. Yield implied is ~0.8%. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for detail on segment performance, Mattress Firm integration and management commentary — useful for investors who want color on drivers and cadence. SGI Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript is available for detail on segment performance, Mattress Firm integration and management commentary — useful for investors who want color on drivers and cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write-ups (Zacks and others) break down how key metrics compared to estimates and year-ago results — useful context but they largely confirm the above headlines. Compared to Estimates, SGI Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Analyst write-ups (Zacks and others) break down how key metrics compared to estimates and year-ago results — useful context but they largely confirm the above headlines. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.00–$3.40 was issued; management’s midpoint sits slightly below the current Street expectation (~$3.35), which likely disappointed investors looking for clearer upside. Q4 & FY2025 Results (guidance)

FY2026 EPS guidance of $3.00–$3.40 was issued; management’s midpoint sits slightly below the current Street expectation (~$3.35), which likely disappointed investors looking for clearer upside. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and liquidity/ leverage metrics may amplify downside: SGI trades at a high P/E (~57), has a debt/equity of ~1.51 and weak short-term liquidity (quick ratio ~0.38, current ratio ~0.75), which can make investors more sensitive to guidance misses or execution risk. No external article

Several research firms have issued reports on SGI. Stephens initiated coverage on Somnigroup International in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Somnigroup International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research lowered Somnigroup International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Somnigroup International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Somnigroup International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Somnigroup International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names. The company sells its products through approximately company-owned stores, online, and call centers; and third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare.

