SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $170.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.74 million. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.1099 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 705.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 109.76%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail-focused commercial properties. The trust’s portfolio is anchored predominantly by Walmart Canada, complemented by a mix of other national and regional tenants. SmartCentres targets high-traffic, community-centric locations, offering grocery, discount department, service and specialty retailers within its shopping centres.

Originally established in 1994, the trust has grown through a combination of development, strategic acquisitions and redevelopments.

