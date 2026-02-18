Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,326 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 208,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.32.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8%

UNP opened at $262.64 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $265.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

