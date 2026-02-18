Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,243 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $30,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $313,000. M&G PLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,090,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 105,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.76, for a total value of $239,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,015.12. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,048.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,724. The trade was a 26.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,005 shares of company stock worth $11,984,724. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:DGX opened at $205.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.26 and a 200 day moving average of $183.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $157.20 and a 52 week high of $213.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.45-9.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.57%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

