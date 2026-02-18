Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $37.78 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of IQVIA worth $37,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 219.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 224.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 85.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $266.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.20.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.