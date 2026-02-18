Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $17.42 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 54.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $173.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $255.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 52.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

