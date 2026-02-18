Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 9,035 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 341.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 70.5% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $272.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:ITW opened at $297.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.39%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. The trade was a 42.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

