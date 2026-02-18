Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 218,554 Shares of Equity Residential $EQR

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,554 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $23,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 434.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 203.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $42,725.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,419.07. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,058 shares of company stock worth $655,078. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:EQR opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 94.54%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Featured Articles

