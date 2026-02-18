Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 16,493 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $24,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in AMETEK by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,885.80. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,088 shares of company stock valued at $27,212,340. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE AME opened at $233.15 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

