Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.9286.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 363 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.00 per share, with a total value of $67,518.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 43,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,214. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,466. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,192 shares of company stock valued at $407,712. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG stock opened at $201.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.28. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $136.34 and a 12-month high of $202.09.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 124.12% and a net margin of 72.71%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 62.06%.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon’s portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

