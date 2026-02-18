Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given New $37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SSRM. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of Silver Standard Resources from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Silver Standard Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Silver Standard Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silver Standard Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

SSRM traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,873. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Silver Standard Resources has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $28.81.

Silver Standard Resources (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.29. Silver Standard Resources had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Silver Standard Resources will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Standard Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Silver Standard Resources by 461.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,726 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Silver Standard Resources by 96.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 201,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silver Standard Resources by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,482,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Silver Standard Resources Inc (NASDAQ: SSRM) is a Vancouver‐based precious metals company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits primarily across the Americas. The company’s strategy centers on advancing high‐quality projects into production while maintaining a portfolio of operating mines that deliver consistent metal output. Silver Standard emphasizes sustainable resource development and community partnership at each stage of its operations.

The company’s principal producing assets include the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, which entered commercial production in 2006; the Seabee gold operation in Saskatchewan, Canada, acquired in 2016; and the Pirquitas silver‐gold mine in Argentina, which began producing in 2009.

