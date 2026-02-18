Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Buys 13,364 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEI

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $102.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.00 and a twelve month high of $102.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years. VTEI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

