Short Interest in XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP) Drops By 14.2%

XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 16,573 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 19,319 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,591 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,591 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of XBP Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in XBP Global in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XBP Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of XBP Global by 354.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78,001 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBP Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in XBP Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 6,636,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 572,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XBP Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, XBP Global currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

XBP Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XBP opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. XBP Global has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $25.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95.

XBP Global Company Profile

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business.

