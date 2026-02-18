Short Interest in Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG) Drops By 12.4%

Sow Good Inc. (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 407,316 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 465,188 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,691,636 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,691,636 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sow Good in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sow Good has an average rating of “Sell”.
About Sow Good
Sow Good Inc is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc, is based in IRVING, Texas.
