Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Expands By 26.3%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,042,527 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 825,217 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) is a Spanish renewable energy company specializing in the development, construction and operation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants. Headquartered in Madrid, the company manages the full project lifecycle, including site acquisition, permitting, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), as well as long-term operations and maintenance. Its integrated platform also encompasses power purchase agreement (PPA) negotiation and asset management, positioning Solaria as a vertically integrated player in the solar energy sector.

Founded in 2002, Solaria has grown its footprint across the Iberian Peninsula and into select European markets, notably Italy.

