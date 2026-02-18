Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Expands By 29.0%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,305 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 22,710 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

NASDAQ SMXWW traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. SMX has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.48.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides solution for authentication and track and trace challenges. Its proprietary marker system embeds a permanent or removable mark on solid, liquid, or gaseous objects or materials. The company's solutions comprise physical or chemical marker system coupled with a reader and connected to a blockchain digital platform for application in process tracing, authentication, and sustainability and circular economics industries.

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.