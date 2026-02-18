Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Expands By 29.0%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,305 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 15th total of 22,710 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,602 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance
NASDAQ SMXWW traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. SMX has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.48.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile
