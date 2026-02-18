Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Grows By 24.7%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,945,809 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 1,559,953 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 488,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SABS. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,778,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAB Biotherapeutics by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.
SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of SAB Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.59. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SAB Biotherapeutics
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, that focuses on developing fully human polyclonal antibody therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform, known as Tc Bovine®, uses genetically engineered cattle to generate large quantities of human antibodies tailored to target specific infectious agents or disease-related antigens. This approach is designed to combine the broad-spectrum coverage of polyclonal antibody therapies with the scalability and consistency required for clinical development and commercial use.
The company’s lead programs are directed primarily at infectious diseases.
