Short Interest in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) Declines By 16.3%

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 773,634 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 924,708 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 542,921 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regencell Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 384,250 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $1,701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $768,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Regencell Bioscience stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.57. 90,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,173. Regencell Bioscience has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $83.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

