Short Interest in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Grows By 28.1%

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,830,858 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 12,357,634 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,791,662 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,791,662 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,840,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,170,921. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,767,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,221 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,953,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,109,000 after purchasing an additional 795,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 10.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,165,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,190,000 after buying an additional 294,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,059,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,394,000 after buying an additional 484,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage‐backed securities (RMBS), with a primary focus on mortgage pass‐through securities guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Structured to elect and maintain status as a REIT under the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, the company’s principal business strategy involves acquiring pools of U.S. residential mortgages in the secondary market and holding them to generate interest income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.