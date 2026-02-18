Short Interest in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Grows By 24.5%

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 888,135 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 713,589 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 177,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neonode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Neonode in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 160,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,346. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. Neonode has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Neonode by 238.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Neonode in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Neonode during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Neonode by 11,488.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode AB (NASDAQ: NEON) is a technology company specializing in optical-based user interface solutions for electronic devices. The company develops sensor and software platforms that allow touch, gesture and hover interactions through the projection and detection of infrared light. Neonode’s offerings are designed to enable intuitive, reliable and low-power human-machine interfaces across a variety of device categories.

At the core of Neonode’s portfolio are its zForce and Neonode software products, which can be integrated into consumer electronics, automotive systems, home appliances, industrial equipment and Internet of Things applications.

