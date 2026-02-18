Short Interest in MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO) Drops By 12.8%

MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,317,882 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 2,658,148 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 491,965 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNSO opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised MINISO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MINISO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. now owns 2,024,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 866,793 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,981,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,148,000 after buying an additional 270,765 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,792,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the period. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $35,624,000. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 998,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO’s stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company’s product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

