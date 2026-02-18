Short Interest in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) Declines By 18.2%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,287,144 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 2,794,378 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,025,941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,025,941 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LATAM Airlines Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in LATAM Airlines Group by 761.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LATAM Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of LTM opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.89. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LATAM Airlines Group ( NYSE:LTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 136.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LATAM Airlines Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.10 price objective on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.55.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi‐brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low‐cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

