Short Interest in Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Decreases By 17.0%

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,490 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the January 15th total of 25,878 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,149 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company's stock are short sold.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hour Loop stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of Hour Loop at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
HOUR traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 54,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. Hour Loop has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.84.
Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.
