Short Interest in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) Declines By 14.2%

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,683,271 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,962,040 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,720 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $37,497.58. Following the sale, the vice president owned 92,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,277.22. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 21,761 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $107,281.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,471.21. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock worth $175,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth about $2,441,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 537,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,106. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.57 million, a PE ratio of -261.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $5.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.5%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on commercial real estate debt investments. Externally managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation, ACRE seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its diversified portfolio of CRE financing strategies. The company specializes in originating, acquiring, financing and managing first mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured finance products.

Since its inception, Ares Commercial Real Estate has targeted a broad range of property types, including multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

