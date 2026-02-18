SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) vs. Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Financial Contrast

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mentor Capital and SHF, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 SHF 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of SHF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Mentor Capital has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mentor Capital and SHF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mentor Capital N/A N/A -$840,000.00 ($0.02) -4.38 SHF $15.24 million 0.18 -$48.32 million ($1.23) -0.71

Mentor Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SHF. Mentor Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mentor Capital and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mentor Capital N/A -17.94% -14.89% SHF -568.23% N/A -560.90%

Summary

SHF beats Mentor Capital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO’s and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. It seeks to invest in energy sector of oil and gas, coal, uranium. In case of shelf IPO’s, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado. SHF Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Partner Colorado Credit Union.

