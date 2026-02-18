Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 76,422 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,422 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,268,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,915,572,000 after purchasing an additional 308,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,273,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,830,000 after purchasing an additional 123,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $225,203,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $204,552,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 75.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,525,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,445,000 after buying an additional 1,082,606 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities set a $77.00 price objective on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $105.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $964.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.60 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $481,930.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

