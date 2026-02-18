Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,136 Shares of TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in TopBuild by 102.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,872,000 after acquiring an additional 391,299 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7,961.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 395,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,119,000 after purchasing an additional 390,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in TopBuild by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 278,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,873,000 after purchasing an additional 193,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TopBuild by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,349,000 after purchasing an additional 109,572 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Down 1.1%

BLD stock opened at $544.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.70. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $559.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $444.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TopBuild

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.40, for a total transaction of $450,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,789.60. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD) is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products serving primarily the U.S. construction market. Headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, the company was formed in 2011 as a spin-off from ABF Freight System and has since grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions. TopBuild’s core mission is to enhance energy efficiency and comfort in new residential and light commercial construction projects by providing comprehensive insulation solutions and related services.

The company operates through two main segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.