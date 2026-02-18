Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 312,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,347,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. WJ Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TRGP opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.14 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $498,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,748.81. The trade was a 8.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $213.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRGP

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE: TRGP) is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.