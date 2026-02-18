Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Anthony Armenta Sells 3,432 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Armenta sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $32,192.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 544,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,278.68. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anthony Armenta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

On Wednesday, February 4th, Anthony Armenta sold 3,223 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,293.59.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Anthony Armenta sold 3,893 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $55,553.11.

On Monday, December 15th, Anthony Armenta sold 5,003 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $59,835.88.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Serve Robotics stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $690.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.33. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $18.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SERV shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Serve Robotics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 166,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.