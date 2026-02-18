Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.37 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 417491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

SEPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Septerna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Septerna from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Septerna in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Septerna from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Septerna in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Septerna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Septerna Trading Up 10.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 3.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEPN. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Septerna in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter worth about $17,308,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter worth about $1,227,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Septerna in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

