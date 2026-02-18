Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Research cut shares of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SDRL. Barclays raised their price target on Seadrill from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Seadrill from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Seadrill from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Seadrill from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Dnb Carnegie raised Seadrill to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SDRL

Seadrill Trading Down 0.4%

Institutional Trading of Seadrill

SDRL opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seadrill has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schf GPE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seadrill by 77.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,256,000 after purchasing an additional 617,521 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP raised its stake in Seadrill by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,387,000 after purchasing an additional 566,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 512,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seadrill in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,597,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seadrill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seadrill Limited, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SDRL, is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the design, construction, deployment and operation of mobile offshore drilling units, serving major exploration and production companies with turnkey drilling solutions.

Seadrill’s fleet comprises ultra-deepwater drillships, semi-submersible rigs and high-specification jack-up units capable of operating in some of the world’s most challenging offshore environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.