SCP Investment LP Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 1.2% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 106.3% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $172.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.63.

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

In related news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total value of $52,382,243.71. Following the sale, the director owned 1,044,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,828,599.04. This represents a 26.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total value of $162,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,438,516 shares of company stock valued at $225,026,921. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

