SCP Investment LP Acquires 8,800 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,332,054.22. This trade represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Argus set a $92.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.