Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 630665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.3%

The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.25 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $3,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,167,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,331,362.40. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 201.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 156.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.