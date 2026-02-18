Scotiabank Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $180.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $228.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.66.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $12.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.01. 5,479,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,148,942. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.75. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $223.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 11.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.91, for a total transaction of $23,177,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 327,645 shares in the company, valued at $62,878,351.95. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.33, for a total transaction of $2,441,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,685,690.72. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,542 shares of company stock valued at $49,910,995. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,701,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 6,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Finally, Claro Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

