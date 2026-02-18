Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,574,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 1,118,579 shares.The stock last traded at $32.9670 and had previously closed at $32.86.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.1%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
