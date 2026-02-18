Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 756 and last traded at GBX 748.48, with a volume of 42119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 746.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £252.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 724.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 701.99.

Schroder UK Mid Cap (LON:SCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 25.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Schroder UK Mid Cap had a net margin of 90.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%.

Schroder UK Mid Cap Company Profile

– Aims to provide a total return in excess of the FTSE 250 (ex-Investment Companies) Index and an attractive level of yield, which can contribute a degree of stability to the fund’s total return

– The potential for dividend growth through rising dividend payments from stocks held in the portfolio

– Invests in dynamic mid cap companies that have the potential to grow to be included in the FTSE 100 index, which are at an interesting point in their life cycle, and/or which could ultimately prove to be attractive takeover targets

– Managed by an award-winning fund manager backed by a team with extensive experience and expertise.

