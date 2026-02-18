Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid Sells 3,500 Shares

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,479.45. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanmina Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $146.70 on Wednesday. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $185.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

