Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sandvik from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sandvik Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $41.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. Sandvik has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Sandvik had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandvik

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVKY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Sandvik by 3,795.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandvik by 15.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik (OTCMKTS: SDVKY) is a global engineering group headquartered in Sandviken, Sweden, with roots dating back to 1862 when it was founded by Göran Fredrik Göransson. The company designs, manufactures and services advanced products and solutions for the mining and construction industries, metalworking and material technology markets. Sandvik serves customers worldwide with a broad portfolio of industrial products, equipment and aftermarket services.

Sandvik’s core activities span three broad areas: metal-cutting and machining solutions, mining and rock excavation equipment, and specialty materials and components.

