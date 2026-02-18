Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Matthew Batteh Sells 916 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Batteh sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.03, for a total transaction of $356,351.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,849.32. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $388.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $507.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.09.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $789.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Saia by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $431.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $493.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Saia from $343.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.11.

Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted full‑year and Q4 2025 results and announced plans to expand its national LTL footprint — an initiative that could drive revenue and network density over time and helps explain the buying interest. Saia Highlights 2025 Results and National LTL Expansion

Company highlighted full‑year and Q4 2025 results and announced plans to expand its national LTL footprint — an initiative that could drive revenue and network density over time and helps explain the buying interest. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales by top executives may weigh on sentiment—CEO Frederick Holzgrefe sold 4,775 shares (~$1.86M), CFO Matthew Batteh sold a combined 2,026 shares (~$773k), VP Raymond Ramu sold 5,226 shares (~$2.03M), EVP Patrick Sugar sold 2,706 shares (~$1.05M) and CAO Kelly Benton sold 800 shares (~$311k). Total disclosed proceeds are roughly $6M; some sales reduced holdings by 17–59%. Investors will watch whether these are routine/planned diversification or signal concern. SEC filings: Ramu SEC Filing Sugar SEC Filing Benton SEC Filing Batteh SEC Filing Holzgrefe SEC Filing

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

