Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.65), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $360.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $142.95 and a twelve month high of $306.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 27.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 32.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.50.

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

