Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.65), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $360.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 14.14%.
Royal Gold Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $142.95 and a twelve month high of $306.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Institutional Trading of Royal Gold
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 8,400.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 27.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 32.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on RGLD
Royal Gold Company Profile
Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.
The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Gold
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- This Company is Built to Monetize Today. Flexible for What Comes Next.
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.