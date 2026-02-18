Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 12,558 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its position in shares of Kroger by 257.0% in the third quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 111,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 28,859 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,122,000 after buying an additional 72,143 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “positive” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Kroger Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of KR opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.13.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 129.63%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.