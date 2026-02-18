Root (ROOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $381.5710 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Root Stock Up 5.1%

ROOT opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. Root has a 12 month low of $55.57 and a 12 month high of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $956.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18.

Get Root alerts:

Institutional Trading of Root

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Root by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Root by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 180,289 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Root by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Root by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after buying an additional 97,149 shares during the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROOT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Root and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Root from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Root

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ROOT, is a Columbus, Ohio–based insurance company that leverages mobile technology and data analytics to offer personalized auto insurance policies. Founded in 2015 by Alex Timm and Dan Manges, Root set out to transform traditional underwriting by focusing on individual driving behavior rather than broad demographic factors.

The company’s core product is usage-based auto insurance, delivered through a smartphone app that monitors driving patterns such as speed, braking and phone usage behind the wheel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.